Detroit gas station clerk charged in 2023 fatal shooting of customer sentenced to prison

A Detroit gas station clerk who was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a customer in 2023 has been sentenced.

Records from the Third Judicial Circuit Court showed that Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for felony firearm. Records show Al Gaham will get credit for time served.

Detroit Police Department

According to police, Al-Gaham shot and killed 25-year-old Anthony McNary, of Detroit, on June 5, 2023, during a verbal altercation at a Mobil gas station on the corner of Clarke and West Vernor Highway. They say the shooting stemmed from McNary taking a beef jerky product and placing it in his pocket.

Investigators said Al-Gaham retrieved the product from McNary's pocket. When McNary attempted to pay for the item, Al-Gaham refused his money and made him leave the store. Al-Gaham locked the store doors and prevented McNary from reentering, according to police. Officials say Al-Gaham allegedly held a handgun in the line of the victim's forehead and fatally shot him.

McNary was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the forehead and was later pronounced dead.

At the time, Al-Gaham was under investigation for another shooting the year before, where he allegedly kicked a customer out of the store and fired a shot after the customer got too close to Al-Gaham's car.