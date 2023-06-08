Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit gas station clerk charged after fatally shooting customer, prosecutor says

/ CBS Detroit

Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham
Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham   Wayne County Prosecutor's Office 

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit gas station clerk has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a customer on Monday, officials said.

Detroit police say the shooting happened at about 3:05 a.m. Monday at a Mobil station on the corner of Clarke and West Vernor Highway. 

It is alleged that the station clerk, Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham, 40, was involved in a verbal altercation with a customer, Anthony McNary, 25, of Detroit, over McNary taking a beef jerky produce and placing it in his pocket. 

Officials say Al-Gaham retrieved the product from McNary's pocket. When McNary attempted to pay for the item, Al-Gaham refused his money and made him leave the store. 

Al-Gaham locked the store doors and prevented McNary from reentering. Officials say Al-Gaham allegedly held a handgun in the line of the victim's forehead and fatally shot him.   

Upon arriving on the scene, police officers found the victim, who was unarmed, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Al-Gaham was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.   

"Here we are less than one month after the locked door incident at a Detroit gas station on West McNichols. This simply cannot continue to happen," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "In this case, the defendant allegedly had a weapon aimed at Mr. McNary's face while he was in a place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger. He had time to premeditate his actions and was not in any immediate danger."  

Al-Gaham was arraigned Thursday morning and remanded to jail.   

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 22, and a preliminary examination is slated for June 29. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 1:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.