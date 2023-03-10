Detroit gang member sentenced in murder of rival gang member, innocent 13-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Detroit resident has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering a rival gang member and an innocent 13-year-old as part of a racketeering conspiracy.

Carlos Wilson, aka "Los," 29, was sentenced on Thursday, March 9, in which he admitted to being part of the "6 Mile Grove Chedda" gang and for participating in the 2015 murders of the two individuals.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 6 Mile Grove Chedda was a violent organization involved in murders, assaults, robberies and narcotics trafficking in the Metro Detroit area and other states.

Wilson admitted that he and another gang member, Edwin Mills, saw the rival member in a car outside of a market on Detroit's east side, and they fired shots at the vehicle, according to plea documents.

The rival member and an innocent 13-year-old bystander were shot and killed. In addition, two children who were sitting on the hood of the car were seriously injured.

Officials say Mills also pled guilty and awaits sentencing.

"Today's sentence is a stark reminder of how gun violence devastates our community and is robbing innocent children of their future. It also serves as a warning to those who use guns to commit violence: I will use every resource of the federal government to seek justice for all of the people in this district," U.S. Attorney Ison said.