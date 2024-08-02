Driver hits Michigan State Police car as troopers were ramping cars off Detroit freeway due to flooding

Paul Whelan released from Russian prison, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-area driver who allegedly showed signs of impairment was arrested after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle while traffic was being ramped off the freeway due to flooding, police said.

The incident happened at 2:25 a.m. Friday on Southfield Freeway at Grand River Avenue.

Troopers had closed the freeway due to flooding and blocked it off with cones and their patrol cars with the emergency lights on.

State police say the troopers saw a Lincoln traveling toward a patrol car at a high speed before striking it. The patrol car was unoccupied.

When troopers came in contact with the 33-year-old driver, he showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

The driver wasn't hurt but "registered at three times the legal limit," according to state police.

"We are very fortunate that no one was hurt in this crash," said Michigan State Lt. Mike Shaw. "This is another example of the preventable crashes we are seeing due to risky driving behaviors on our roadways."