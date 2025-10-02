Detroit firefighter injured, taken to hospital, while working at house fire

A Detroit Fire Department crew member was injured when he fell into a basement while working at the scene of a fire early Thursday.

A fire department spokesman said the firefighter was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment of his burns and is expected to recover.

The call for the house fire in the 14200 block of Corbett Street was placed about 5:20 a.m. Upon arrival, fire was scene in the back of the home, on the first and second floors. The home appeared to be vacant at the time, firefighters said.

A mayday call for help was issued when the firefighter fell through the floor from the first floor to the basement, the department said. He was quickly recovered.

The fire was out and crews cleared the scene about 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.