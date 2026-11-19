A report from the Detroit Office of Inspector General concluded that a Detroit Fire Department official misused his city credentials to obtain preferential treatment at a venue last year, while his supervisor failed to investigate after a complaint was filed.

The report, released on Thursday, concluded that on Oct. 4, 2025, Capt. Michael Slater flashed his city-issued badge to skip a line and bypass metal detector screenings. The report stated that Slater then threatened to shut down the venue after he was denied preferential treatment.

Slater was off-duty at the time of the incident, according to the report.

The report also concluded that Slater's supervisor, Fire Marshal Donald Thomas, failed to investigate the incident or take any action, instead dismissing it as a "he said, she said" situation.

The OIG recommended that Slater and Thomas receive "appropriate disciplinary action" and that all fire marshal division personnel undergo ethics and badge-use training.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Fire Commissioner Chuck Sims said, "The Detroit Fire Department addressed this matter last year through appropriate corrective and disciplinary action. Following the incident, we also reinforced department-wide training and communication regarding employee badging policies and procedures to ensure expectations are clearly understood and followed."

"While we have reviewed the findings of the Inspector General's latest report, they do not warrant any additional disciplinary action beyond what has already been administered," Simms added. "We take these matters seriously and remain committed to accountability, continuous improvement and ensuring our members uphold the standards expected of them."

Employees claimed Slater was aggressive, threatened to "shut this motherf***** shut down"

According to the report, the inspector general received a complaint from the venue's general manager on Oct. 8, 2025. The manager later provided witness statements from employees.

The first employee claimed that Slater allegedly approached them, flashed his badge, and asked, "Anything you can do for me?" The employee claimed that at some point, Slater asked whether there was anything they could do for the fire marshal. The employee claimed Slater also asked about the venue's capacity, saying that even if there was one person over capacity, "I'll get this motherf***** shut down."

The report stated that another employee claimed to have seen Slater flashing his badge, yelling, and threatening to "get this b**** shut down" if the venue was one guest over. The employee claimed that Slater was asked to go through secondary security, to which Slater allegedly said, "I'm good, I'm good, I'm a fire marshal" before pushing past the manager on duty.

A third employee claimed that Slater was asked to go back outside to complete the secondary security check and that he made "a whole scene at the screening area."

According to the report, the inspector reviewed surveillance videos showing Slater pulling out his badge and showing it to security. The report states that the video, which did not include audio, showed Slater being sent to the back of the line, then returning to the front seconds later.

In his June 4, 2026, interview with the OIG, Slater said he was at the venue with a group to celebrate his wife's birthday and had tickets to an event. When asked about showing his badge, Slater said he showed it "just to get in after the time of the event start," according to the report. The OIG asked Slater to clarify statements he allegedly made about showing love to fire marshals, to which he explained that it was "like a kind of tongue-in-cheek."

The OIG said Slater requested the right to an administrative hearing but withdrew the request on Nov. 3, 2026.

Thomas failed to review footage, conduct investigation, report says

The OIG concluded that Thomas did not review any of the surveillance footage of the incident or conduct an investigation, but told investigators he couldn't picture Slater trying to misuse his credentials. In his interview on May 20, 2026, Thomas told the OIG he didn't believe disciplinary action was warranted because "it's basically he said, she said."

According to the report, Thomas initially denied speaking with anyone at the venue, but later confirmed he had spoken with the general manager and didn't remember the conversation. Thomas told the OIG that he learned of the incident after his supervisor received a call from the mayor's office.

According to the report, Thomas said he took Slater's side because of how long he had known him.

"By dismissing the allegations based on his personal relationship with Captain Slater and his unsupported belief it was a 'he said, she said,' situation, Fire Marshal Thomas missed the opportunity to review critical video evidence and multiple witness statements that would have been instrumental in properly evaluating the incident.

The OIG said Thomas also waived his right to request an administrative hearing.

Slater, Thomas deny OIG report

Both Slater and Thomas submitted responses to the OIG on Oct. 28, 2026, two weeks after receiving the report. The responses were attached to the final report.

Slater argued that he requested entry to the venue at the event's scheduled start time. Slater denied attempting to gain unauthorized or early access and criticized the report for omitting accounts from his friends and family. He also criticized the report for omitting that he reported illegal marijuana smoking inside the venue.

A fourth employee reported that Slater asked what the venue would do about customers smoking but could not identify any specific customers.

In his response, Thomas argued that the allegation that he failed to discipline Slater was "inaccurate" and that he verbally reprimanded Slater the night of the incident. Thomas also said the OIG report failed to mention his conversation with the general manager, which he said was solely about ensuring there would be no retaliation against the manager's staff, not about Slater's alleged behavior.