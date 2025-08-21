Detroit fire investigators seek tips in Highland Street fires

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division is seeking the public's help in solving a series of fires on the city's west side.

A $5,000 reward has been posted for tips in the case.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division, a joint task force between the Detroit police and fire departments, is looking into three structure fires that were set in the 1500 block of Highland Street on July 23. All three buildings were vacant.

A man was seen in security video entering the area where the fires took place, and leaving shortly before the fires started.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information that can help in the case contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940. Tips also can be submitted to the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or email to arsontips@detroitmi.gov.