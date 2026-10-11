Adult killed, 3 other people injured in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

An adult is dead and three other people, including a teenager, are injured after a shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 3900 block of Wabash Street in the Core City neighborhood at 10:17 p.m. Officials said they found the adult, whose age has yet to be identified by police, a 14-year-old, an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, there was more than one shooter. One of the victims told officials the shooters left the scene on foot after the incident.

Police said the adult who died was wearing an electronic tether and possessed a firearm.

The 14-year-old was in critical condition Saturday night, while the 23-year-old and the woman were in stable condition, Bettison said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or the Detroit Police Department.