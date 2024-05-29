Detroit EMS vehicle flips after sideswiping SUV on I-94 ramp

Wayne State classes remote due to encampment, Detroit city airport upgrades and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An emergency medical services vehicle rolled over after sideswiping another vehicle on a Detroit freeway ramp Tuesday, state police said.

The crash happened at about noon on May 28. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Detroit EMS vehicle, identified as a 46-year-old man, sideswiped a Kia SUV on the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-75, causing the SUV to hit a Buick passenger car.

Michigan State Police

After hitting the SUV, the EMS vehicle lost control, went down the embankment onto I-75 and rolled over.

Michigan State Police say there was no patient onboard the EMS vehicle at the time of the crash, and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The Kia driver was taken to a local hospital by family members for injuries, but the Buick driver wasn't injured.