Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military.

The Detroit Dog Rescue is seeking answers after they discovered an abandoned dog wearing a vest with army patches. Detroit Dog Rescue

According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.

When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and lock attached to it, weighing the dog down, and he was wearing a tight leash.

After hours of sitting with the frightened dog, they were able to secure the crate and bring him into the shelter.

"He has no idea what happened to him and why. We are going slow with Commander [the rescued dog] as we do his stray hold, but we want to know who did this. Are they ok? Is Commander affiliated with a veteran of their family? We are here to help," the Detroit Dog Rescue team said on Facebook.

Detroit Dog Rescue says the Peppler Agency is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information on the person who abandoned the dog. They are not looking to press charges, but want to see if that person needs help too.

