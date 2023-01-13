Detroit City Distillery gets ready to sell popular paczki-infused vodka

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Distillery's popular paczki-infused vodka is back again this year.

The vodka is made by distilling raspberry paczki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck in 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan.

According to the distillery's website, they are "working around the clock to make as much as humanely possible," as this limited-edition vodka typically sells out fast.

In 2022, the distillery sold out of the vodka in under 72 hours.

"It's been incredible to see Pączki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan's Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide," said Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery in a release. "People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It's a special thing when a spirit brings people together. This year, we're excited to get Pączki Day Vodka to more Polish communities across the country via partnerships that support direct-to-consumer shipping so we can continue to gauge the demand nationwide."

The vodka will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. on the Detroit City Distillery website. Bottles of the vodka are $35 each.

Individuals can start picking up their orders that day at 4 p.m. at the Detroit City Distillery's Tasting Room during the Paczki Day Vodka release party.

In addition to this, the vodka will be at select liquor stores in Michigan and Illinois in February while supplies last.