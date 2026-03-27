Detroit designer's handbag makes Oscars appearance with Spike Lee

This year's Oscars may be in the rearview mirror, but for one Detroit designer, the spotlight hasn't faded.

Acclaimed director, producer and screenwriter Spike Lee hit the red carpet carrying a handbag designed by Detroit native Runyaro Richardson, a moment that quickly elevated her brand on a global stage.

The bag, called the "Gold Standard Cassette Tape," features a bold, nostalgic design inspired by classic cassette tapes.

Richardson said Lee personally reached out to her after seeing her work and purchased the bag. She did not expect, however, to see it featured on one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

"When he reached out to me, it was surreal because I grew up on him, all of his movies; he's a legend," Richardson said. "When he reached out to me, I was just so … wait a minute, is this AI? Like, hold up. Not trying to discredit my brand, because I believe in my brand; it was just surreal."

Richardson began her business designing T-shirts in 2015. Since then, she has expanded into luxury handbags, building a brand that has gained international recognition.

Her designs have been featured in British Vogue and GQ, marking steady growth for the Detroit designer, and now, an Oscars red carpet moment that's bringing even more attention to her work.