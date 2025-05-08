Four arrests announced in Metro Detroit stolen vehicle parts investigation

Four men were arrested in Metro Detroit amid a criminal enterprise investigation involving stolen vehicle parts, according to a report from the Dearborn Police Department.

The arrests happened Tuesday after several months of investigation that included assistance from Ford Motor Company Global Security, Dearborn officers said. Search warrants were served that day on two Detroit businesses along with a home in Dearborn and a home in Canton.

"The investigation led Police to believe that a Ford employee was responsible for the theft of new vehicle parts and was providing them to a Detroit business to be offered for sale," police said.

The names of those arrested have not been released, pending official charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Additional details on the investigation will be provided at a later date.

"These arrests were made possible through the diligent and sophisticated work of our investigative units and with the help and cooperation of the Ford Motor Company Global Security. Such criminal plots will not be tolerated in Dearborn and we will employ all resources to bring them down," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.