Watch live: City of Detroit officials report on crime statistics from the summer of 2026

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Police Chief Todd Bettison will give a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to present crime statistics from June through August 2026 as compared to the same time frame in 2025.

CBS News Detroit will provide a livestream of the remarks.

Sheffield, Bettison and other city officials will participate in the presentation from the Adams Butzel Recreation Center on Lyndon Street. Detroit Police Department command staff, Chief of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood & Community Safety Teferi Brent, Community Violence Intervention group members and Occupy The Summer organizers are expected to attend.

Occupy the Summer ran for 10 weeks during this initial year, providing activities such as skate nights and basketball events to neighborhoods across the city. The city allocated $1.5 million in this year's budget to support the initiative.

A rising rate of crime was a talking point in the metro area during 2025. Mike Duggan was serving his last term as mayor at the time.