Detroit creator launches scholarship for Michigan high school seniors

A Detroit-based content creator is launching a new scholarship aimed at helping Michigan students pursue their future goals.

Terrell Wade, widely known online as The Wade Empire, announced the Wade Empire Future Creators Scholarship, which will award a total of $5,000. The funding will be split into two $2,500 scholarships for students who demonstrate curiosity, initiative and a desire to grow.

Wade said the inspiration behind the scholarship comes from his own experience as a teenager.

"When I was 17, I received a $2,000 scholarship through a program offered by my father's employer," Wade said. "At the time, it meant more than just financial support. It gave me confidence and validation that someone believed in my future."

A graduate of Michigan State University, Wade has built a following of more than 2 million across social media with his viral workplace comedy content. He is also developing an original series and expanding into film and television.

The scholarship reflects Wade's ongoing commitment to giving back. He has previously supported youth-focused organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club, through financial contributions.

"I'm not just a content creator," Wade said. "I want to give back to the community, I want other people to succeed. I want other people to have that same experience that I did [and] because they're the future, who knows what great things that they might be able to do."

The Wade Empire Future Creators Scholarship is open to all Michigan high school seniors. While any student may apply, the program is geared toward those interested in media, communications, digital content creation or social media.

Applicants can apply online and must submit a short essay as part of the application process.