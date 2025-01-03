Detroit couple sentenced in fatal dog mauling that killed father of 6

(CBS DETROIT) — A couple was sentenced Friday in connection to the fatal dog mauling of a Detroit man in January 2024.

Roy Eric Goodman and Trevina Quiche Goodman, of Detroit, were charged with one count of dangerous animal causing death in connection to the death of Harold Phillips, a father of six.

The attack happened on Jan. 29, 2024, as Phillips was heading home from a bus stop near the corner of Longacre Street and West Chicago Road when police say three dogs escaped from the Goodman's yard on Longacre through an unsecured front gate.

Phillips was hospitalized after the attack, where he later died from his injuries on Feb. 2.

The three dogs that attacked Phillips were euthanized.

Roy Goodman was sentenced to 30 months to 15 years in prison, while Trevina Goodman was given three years of probation. If Trevina Goodman violates her probation by maintaining or possessing an animal, she will serve 18 months to 15 years in prison.

"This is heartbreaking," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy after charging the Goodmans. "I just do not understand why we continue to see unleashed and unsecured dangerous dogs running loose and killing our citizenry. With pet ownership comes responsibility, pure and simple. I do not see what is hard to understand about that."

Phillips' wife, Shauntaye Phillips, spoke before the sentencing Friday and read a letter from her children.