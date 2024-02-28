Detroit couple charged in fatal dog mauling of man

Family suing city of Detroit, the pet owners after man mauled by dogs





(CBS DETROIT) - A couple in Detroit has been charged in connection to the fatal dog mauling of a 35-year-old man, officials said.

Roy Eric Goodman, 40, and Trevina Quiche Goodman, 38, have been charged with one count of dangerous animal causing death.

At 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, officers responded to West Chicago and Longacre after receiving reports of a dog mauling.

When they arrived, they discovered that Harold Phillips, 35, also of Detroit, had allegedly been attacked by the defendants' three dogs while he was walking home from a bus stop.

The dogs allegedly escaped the home in the 9400 block of Longacre through an unsecured front gate.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Feb. 2.

"This is heartbreaking," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "I just do not understand why we continue to see unleashed and unsecured dangerous dogs running loose and killing our citizenry. With pet ownership comes responsibility, pure and simple. I do not see what is hard to understand about that."