Man dies days after mauled by dogs in Detroit, family says

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit father who was mauled by three dogs earlier this week has died, his family said.

Harold Phillips' wife, Shauntaye, posted an update on the family's GoFundMe page, saying her husband died Friday evening.

"I appreciate every prayer donation and message. Thank you all for the love and care you've shown my husband. My children and I are forever grateful," she said.

Phillips was heading home from a bus stop near the corner of Longacre Street and W. Chicago Road when he was attacked. Due to the extent of his injuries, Phillips had his arm amputated.

City officials say the incident was preventable as the dogs' owner did not follow the city's ordinance and failed to secure them. The three dogs that attacked Phillips have been euthanized, and the owner received a total of $5,000 in fines.

On Thursday, Phillips' family announced that they were suing the city of Detroit and the dogs' owner.