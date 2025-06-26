Watch CBS News
Detroit couple charged with murder, torture in death of 9-year-old boy

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

The legal guardians of a 9-year-old boy who died from pneumonia after being found unresponsive in a Detroit home last year are now charged with murder in his death. 

Sherman Devaughn Jones, 46, and Sampaguita L. Jones, 41, both of Detroit, are charged with felony murder, torture and involuntary manslaughter. 

Authorities say that on Sept. 19, 2024, paramedics responded to a home in the 3700 block of Gladstone Street in Detroit for an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that the boy died of pneumonia. 

Prosecutors allege that the couple neglected and physically assaulted the boy, resulting in his death. 

The couple was arraigned Friday and remanded to the Wayne County Jail. 

Sherman Jones and Sampaguita Jones are back in court on July 3 for a probable cause conference and have a preliminary examination on July 10. 

