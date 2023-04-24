Detroit Cody High teacher charged after unlicensed gun falls out of bag at school

William Kenneth Howard Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit Cody High School teacher has been charged after an unlicensed handgun fell out of his knapsack in a school hallway, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says.

The prosecutor's office says William Kenneth Howard, 57, of Southfield, allegedly brought an unsecured and unlicensed handgun to the school inside his knapsack on April 19.

Detroit police were called and arrested Howard at the scene.

Howard was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

"I revere educators. Their jobs are among the hardest in today's times. But we simply cannot ignore the alleged conduct in this case - a teacher bringing a gun into a weapon free zone," said prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "The alleged facts in this case are that not only was this gun unlicensed, but that it was dangerously unsecured."

Howard was arraigned Saturday and issued a $10,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1.