Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. San Antonio FC

Detroit City Football Club continues its three-match homestand as it prepares to face Western Conference side San Antonio FC on Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com. The game will also air live on SiriusXM FC.

Le Rouge enters this match after a 2-0 win over Tampa Bay Rowdies last Saturday evening. In a game Detroit City dominated from start to finish, Ates Diouf scored the opening goal 30 minutes into the game, and Darren Smith added another just eight minutes later. Midway through the second half, rain arrived, causing a weather delay that lasted over 90 minutes. After the delay, both teams played a cautious final 20 minutes, enabling Detroit to secure the three points.

For his performance over the 90 minutes, defender Matt Sheldon was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 25. Sheldon provided the assist on the Darren Smith goal in the 38th minute, won eight duels, won four fouls, completed 73% of his passes, and recorded four clearances. Carlos Saldaña and Ryan Williams were named to the bench of the Team of the Week.

San Antonio enters this match on a six-match winless streak across all competitions this season. After a four-match winning streak to start the 2025 campaign, the Texas-based side sits fourth in the Western Conference on 29 points with eight wins, five draws, and seven losses on its record this season.

Last weekend, San Antonio traveled to California to face Monterey Bay FC in a match that ended scoreless. Monterey Bay had only four shots on target in the game. San Antonio's midfielder Lucio Berron was shown a red card in the 86th minute, leading to the Texas club playing the final minutes down to ten men.

These two teams have faced each other three times since Detroit City joined the USL Championship in 2022. Detroit has won two of the matches, while San Antonio has won the third. The last meeting between them was the regular season finale of the 2024 season, where Detroit City secured a 4-1 victory in San Antonio. Maxi Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a spectacular shot into the top corner. After San Antonio was reduced to 10 men in stoppage time of the first half, Ryan Williams doubled Detroit's lead before the halftime break. Ben Morris sealed the win with a brace in the second half.

Le Rouge wraps up the home stand at Keyworth next Saturday, Sept. 6, with another inter-conference match against Orange County FC. Tickets for all Detroit City games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

