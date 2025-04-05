Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday for an inter-conference matchup against Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off its first loss of the season, a 2-0 defeat to Louisville City FC. Louisville's play in the attacking third dominated the first half, leading to the go-ahead goal in the 20th minute. A mistake in the 77th put the game out of reach for Detroit.

Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera made his Detroit City FC debut on Saturday, making him the 227th player to make a professional appearance for the club.

This weekend, Herrera and teammate Morey Doner will face their former club. Herrera spent three seasons with the club, making 34 appearances. Doner also spent three seasons with the Western Conference club, making 102 appearances.

Monterey Bay comes into this match in great league form, having won three of the four opening matches to start the season. The most recent match in league play saw them defeat Phoenix Rising FC 3-1. Carlos Guzman opened the scoring for Monterey three minutes into the match. After going into the match level at 1-1, two red cards in five minutes for Phoenix saw the tide turn in the game, as Adrian Rebollar and Anton Søjberg Horup added goals for Monterey, leading them to three points.

Monterey, however, comes into this match on short rest, playing in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Tuesday evening. The Western Conference side fell 2-1 in the second round to El Farolito SC, an amateur side from San Francisco.

Detroit City heads on the road next week to face Phoenix Rising FC. In two weeks, Le Rouge returns to league play at Keyworth Stadium to face Eastern Conference rival Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.