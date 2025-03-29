Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC

Detroit City FC finishes the month of March on the road this Saturday afternoon as they take on Louisville City FC. Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match following a 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC last weekend. Darren Smith scored in the 20th minute to give Detroit the lead in Keyworth Stadium's opening match of 2025, but Birmingham equalized with a deflected shot in the 27th minute. Ben Morris quickly secured a go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute, but late in the game, a free kick for Birmingham found Stephen Carroll's head in the box, and he put the ball in his own net, leveling the game at 2-2.

The draw would extend Detroit City's unbeaten run to 12 matches, dating back to last season. Le Rouge's last loss came on August 24th against FC Tulsa.

Louisville City comes into this match off a 2-0 win against Loudoun United last weekend. The Kentucky-based club opened the scoring in the 26th minute. A cross in the box found Ray Serrano, who headed it into the top corner, giving Louisville the lead. Louisville secured their victory in the 76th minute, as a left-footed shot off a free kick from Taylor Davila found the bottom corner of the net, giving Louisville the 2-0 victory.

The 2025 campaign has started similarly for Louisville City and Detroit City, with both teams having two wins and one draw out of the first three matches. The only difference right now is Detroit City is ahead on goals scored with six compared to Louisville City's 5.

This weekend's match will be the tenth time these two clubs face off, making Louisville one of Detroit City's most-played USL Championship opponents. Louisville leads the series 5-2-2, but both draws came in the US Open Cup, with Louisville City winning on penalties both times. Last season at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville controlled the match from start to finish, defeating Detroit City 5-1. Matt Sheldon scored the only goal for Detroit, putting them up 1-0 before conceding five straight goals. Detroit City would get some revenge later in the season at Keyworth, walking away with all three points in a 2-1 victory. Connor Rutz's second-half goal would be the difference in that matchup.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth next weekend to face Western Conference opponent Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.