Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Detroit City FC kicks off the home portion of the 2025 season on Saturday as they play out to Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City comes into this match off a 2-1 victory over the defending USL Championship champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. City would go down 1-0 early in the second half, but forward Darren Smith leveled the game for Le Rouge with his first goal for the club.

Sebastián Guenzatti's goal, which was later ruled an own goal off the Colorado keeper, in the 82nd minute sealed the three points for Detroit City.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith (225) and Haruki Yamazaki (226) both made their Detroit City FC debuts against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday. Each player has been given their Le Rouge Legacy Numbers.

Saturday's home game will begin Detroit City's tenth season at Keyworth Stadium. This weekend, the club will honor those lost in the DCFC community throughout the past year with a ceremony.

Birmingham Legion comes into this match off a 0-1-1 start to the 2025 season. After a 3-1 loss in the season-opening match to Loudoun United, Birmingham played host to Louisville City FC last weekend, drawing 1-1. After going down in the 30th minute, Ronaldo Damus would find an equalizer in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to help the Legion get their first point of the season.

Birmingham will come into this match on three days' rest, having played in the first round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Wednesday night at Little Rock Rangers of USL League Two. Legion would fall 1-0 in a defensive game that saw Birmingham only get three shots on target the whole match.

Detroit City and Birmingham split the season series last year, with the away side winning both matches. In the match at Keyworth in June, Rhys Williams scored the opener in the 39th minute, but then two goals were scored after the 80th minute, and Birmingham claimed all three points. Detroit got their revenge in Birmingham two months later as Brett Levis scored the game's only goal in the 32nd minute.

Le Rouge will be on the road next weekend to face Louisville City FC. Detroit will return to Keyworth in two weeks to face Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.