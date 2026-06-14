Professional soccer team's mascot costume stolen from car in Detroit

Detroit City FC is asking for the public's help in finding its mascot costume after the professional soccer club said it was stolen in a car break-in on Friday night.

The United Soccer League organization said in a Facebook post that the bear costume was taken from a staff member's car and was last seen near East Grand Boulevard and St. Antoine Street in Detroit. The employee was safe after the incident.

Officials are asking people to keep an eye out for the outfit.

The Detroit City FC men's team defeated Sporting Jax 6-2 in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. The women's team beat Kalamazoo FC 2-0 on Wednesday.