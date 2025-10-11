Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Loudoun United FC

Detroit City Football Club closes out the 2025 regular season home schedule this Saturday afternoon with an Eastern Conference battle against Loudoun United FC. The action at Keyworth Stadium kicks off at 4 p.m., which will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

DCFC enters this match off claiming a massive three points in the playoff chase with a 2-0 victory over North Carolina FC last Saturday. Jeciel Cedeño's converted penalty gave Detroit a 1-0 lead right before the half, and it would be another moment of brilliance from Ates Diouf in the 74th minute that would lead Detroit City to their first victory since September 6th.

With his performance on Saturday, Jeciel Cedeño was named USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 31. Cedeño won and converted the match-winning penalty in the first half, and in addition to that, completed 71% of his passes, and he won seven of his eight duels.

With three matches remaining, all against teams still in the playoff picture, Detroit City sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. On 35 points, Detroit is currently one point ahead of eighth-place Rhode Island FC, and three points ahead of ninth-place Indy Eleven. Detroit currently trails sixth-place Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC by two points.

Loudoun enters this match sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference on 39 points. United enters this match on a four-match winless streak, having most recently lost on Saturday against Birmingham Legion. A conceded penalty in the 29th minute would see the only goal of the game find the back of the net, but with only seconds left in the match, striker Zach Ryan would be shown a straight red card for a late tackle. The card means Ryan will be suspended for this weekend's matchup.

These two sides have faced off seven times since 2022, with Detroit City winning four matches and drawing two. However, in the most recent matchup, Loudoun earned its first-ever series victory with a 3-2 win in June. Ben Morris opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with an impressive strike, but Loudoun equalized in the 38th and scored the go-ahead goal in stoppage time. Le Rouge tied things up quickly in the 52nd minute with a goal from Michael Bryant, but Loudoun's goal in the 64th minute proved to be the winner.

Detroit City heads out on the road for the final two matches of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, starting against Charleston Battery next Saturday. Kickoff from Patriots Point Soccer Stadium on October 18th is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City FC games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.