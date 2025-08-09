Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven

Detroit City Football Club finishes up two games in four days, as they host Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven on Saturday night. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge last took the field on Wednesday night, as they travelled to Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to face off against Rhode Island FC. A defensive battle meant that chances would be few and far between, and it would be a converted penalty in the 60th minute off a handball that would make the difference and see the home side walk away with a 1-0 victory.

After joining the club last week, midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster made his debut for Detroit City on Wednesday night, playing all 90 minutes. After an incredible performance in the midfield, Hernandez-Foster earned his Le Rouge Legacy Number 229.

Indy Eleven is currently hot on the heels of Detroit City, sitting in seventh place and just one point behind Detroit, who sit in sixth. Over the past five matches across all competitions, Indy has claimed three wins, including a win in the USL Jägermeister Cup that saw them advance to the knockout stage.

Last time out, Indy fell to Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-1 last Saturday night. Indy would fall behind early, conceding in the 12th minute. Benjamin Ofeimu would level the game for Indy Eleven right before the half with a beautiful header, but Indy couldn't find the go-ahead goal, as Tampa Bay scored twice in the second half, leading to the away side claiming all three points.

These two teams already faced each other once this season, as back in May, Detroit traveled to Indianapolis and finished with a 2-2 draw. The Eastern Conference matchup saw Detroit City take a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes, thanks to goals from Connor Rutz and Darren Smith. Indianapolis responded in the 27th minute with an Elvis Amoh goal, and after going down to ten men in the 60th minute, Amoh scored again, equalizing in the 67th minute.

This weekend marks the ninth time these sides have faced off all time, with Indy Eleven holding a slight 3-3-2 advantage. These two teams faced each other three times last season, including twice in Indianapolis. The last time these two played at Keyworth was last October, when the two sides played to a 0-0 draw.

Detroit City heads onto the road next week for a Friday night battle at North Carolina FC. Le Rouge returns to Keyworth on August 23rd for an Eastern Conference battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.