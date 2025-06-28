Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Detroit City Football Club returns to USL Jägermeister Cup action this weekend as they travel to Connecticut to face Hartford Athletic. Kickoff from Trinity Health Stadium is set for 7 p.m., with local broadcast coverage on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City enters this match off a midweek international friendly match against Liga MX side Santos Laguna. Although Detroit controlled possession over the 90 minutes, it was the visitors from Mexico who walked away with a 1-0 victory. A goal off a counter-attacking opportunity in the 42nd minute proved to be the difference.

Following last week's 2-0 win over The Miami FC, Detroit City had two players named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Matchweek 16. Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera was the first to be recognized, as he recorded a four-save shutout in DCFC's 2-0 win against Miami, earning his fourth clean sheet in 10 appearances for the club. The other was forward Jeciel Cedeño, as he scored the match-winning goal for Le Rouge and earned the penalty kick.

Last time in the Jägermeister Cup, Detroit City traveled to Maine, where they lost to USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine 4-2 in the second group stage match. Although Detroit City narrowed the deficit to one multiple times, Portland kept finding ways to respond, causing Detroit City to drop their first points in the tournament.

Hartford Athletic comes into this match off a 3-0 victory over Loudoun United on Friday night. Mamadou Dieng opened the scoring for the home side, and it was a Kyle Edwards brace that sealed the game for the Connecticut-based club. The win marked Hartford's second win in the league season.

Meanwhile, in the Jägermeister Cup, Hartford has picked up two wins so far this campaign. Wins vs Portland Hearts of Pine and at Westchester SC see Hartford sit second in the group table, only behind on goal differential. Detroit City currently sits in fourth on three points, behind Portland Hearts of Pone, who are ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

These two sides faced off once already this season, as they played to a 0-0 draw back in May. Despite Detroit City holding Hartford Athletic to 0 shots on target on Saturday, Le Rouge struggled to get going in the attacking phase of the match.

Detroit heads out on the road for the Fourth of July weekend, traveling to Oakland to face off against Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff from the historic Oakland Coliseum is set for 10 pm. Detroit City returns to Keyworth on July 12 to face Hartford Athletic at 7 pm. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.