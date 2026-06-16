Detroit City FC unveils new 3D model of future stadium as opening delays to 2028

The Detroit City Football Club highlighted its next steps in bringing its new home to life.

With a new model of AlumniFi Field, new renderings of the inside and an update on when it will open, there's plenty for fans to get excited about. This comes as DCFC announced that the timeline to officially open the stadium has been extended to spring 2028, later than the original 2027 season timeline.

The team's upcoming season is scheduled to be its last at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

On Tuesday, DCFC unveiled its first 3D model of the stadium.

"It's a stadium very much in the style of true European soccer stadiums where it's intimate, it's tight, and the focus is very much on the field," said co-owner Sean Mann.

Mann says 6,000 fans have already put down ticket deposits for the debut of the 15,000-seat stadium, and he expects them to feel right at home. Fans who put down ticket deposits and schedule a tour are the only ones who can see the 3D model and the replica suite in person.

"That's always been top of mind of how we continue that support and build on it. We're the only team in North America where our supporters could actually be sitting in the most prime seats in the stadium, right there at midfield," Mann said.

The traditional design doesn't come without modern amenities, including 14 suites. They built a model of one right into the AlumniFi Field Preview Center in Mexicantown.

"And that's actually integrated into a 1,000-person Gold Club all-inclusive space. But then below that, we have a 320-person Tunnel Club, which the players will walk through on the way to the pitch," Mann said.

The stadium designers tell CBS News Detroit that DCFC will finally have a home stadium that looks and feels the part.

"We really just wanted to lean into that passion, that ingenuity, the creativity of the supporter group and the team and just breathe that back into the stadium," said Disbrow Iannuzi Architects partner, David Iannuzzi.