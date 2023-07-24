Detroit City Council president hosts hoopfest and sneaker giveaway
(CBS DETROIT) - A sneaker giveaway and hoopfest happened this weekend at Curtis Jones Park.
The event was put on by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield for her Mid-Summer Occupy the Corner event in partnership with NW Goldberg Cares.
The hoopfest offered fun activities for kids and a sneaker giveaway of 100 pairs of shoes for boys and girls. It was free to the public.
