Detroit City Council president hosts hoopfest and sneaker giveaway

Detroit City Council president hosts Hoopfest and sneaker giveaway
(CBS DETROIT) - A sneaker giveaway and hoopfest happened this weekend at Curtis Jones Park. 

The event was put on by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield for her Mid-Summer Occupy the Corner event in partnership with NW Goldberg Cares. 

The hoopfest offered fun activities for kids and a sneaker giveaway of 100 pairs of shoes for boys and girls. It was free to the public.

