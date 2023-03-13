Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit casinos report $105.5 million in revenue in February

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The three casinos in Detroit reported $105.5 million in monthly aggregate revenue in the month of February. 

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $105 million in revenue, increasing by 9.8% compared to February 2022. Retail sports betting produced $458,752, rising by $1.3 million from last year.

MGM Grand led with 47% market share for February, followed by MotorCity at 30% and Hollywood Casino at Greektown at 23%. 

During February, the three casinos paid $8.5 million in gaming taxes to the state, up from the $7.7 million paid in February 2022.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the casinos paid $12.5 million in wagering taxes and development agreements to the city of Detroit in February. 

For retail sports betting, total gross receipts were $475,913, and the total handle was $12,218,814.

The casinos paid $21,194 in wagering taxes to the city during January.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.