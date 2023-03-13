Detroit casinos report $105.5 million in revenue in February

(CBS DETROIT) - The three casinos in Detroit reported $105.5 million in monthly aggregate revenue in the month of February.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $105 million in revenue, increasing by 9.8% compared to February 2022. Retail sports betting produced $458,752, rising by $1.3 million from last year.

MGM Grand led with 47% market share for February, followed by MotorCity at 30% and Hollywood Casino at Greektown at 23%.

During February, the three casinos paid $8.5 million in gaming taxes to the state, up from the $7.7 million paid in February 2022.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the casinos paid $12.5 million in wagering taxes and development agreements to the city of Detroit in February.

For retail sports betting, total gross receipts were $475,913, and the total handle was $12,218,814.

The casinos paid $21,194 in wagering taxes to the city during January.