Detroit block party connects families with life-changing resources ahead of school season

Just in time for the back-to-school season, a Detroit block party is doing more than bringing music, games, and food to the community; it's changing lives.

Led by the Teen Infant Parenting Services program through MCHS Family Services, the event blends fun with vital support for young, underserved families. At the heart of the celebration is a powerful mission: to connect parents of children under five with the tools and resources they need to thrive.

Dozens of local service agencies lined the street for the TIPS Resource Fair and Block Party, offering everything from parenting support and life skills training to transitional housing and healthcare.

For people like Tjzhane Taylor and her 4-year-old son, the support has been transformational.

"Before I got here, I was sleeping in a car with my child, so we didn't have a roof over her head, so MCHS took that off of my plate. Childcare. I wasn't able to get childcare before, of course, because of a lack of a job," Taylor said.

Organizers say sometimes simply asking for help can be the hardest part.

"It takes a lot of courage to ask for help," said Daniel Robinson, MCHS Director of Transitional Programs. "And that's why we're here — to be that support system. When someone takes that first step, we're ready to walk with them every step after."

Families received essentials like book bags, diapers, wipes, and health services, but just as important, they were reminded that they're not alone.

"We have so many different resources that are available for people who may not even know this stuff exists for them," Robinson said.

The event marks a continued effort by MCHS and the TIPS program to uplift families through education, empowerment, and a strong sense of community. Taylor says she has now been inspired to keep giving back, even with limited resources.

"Five years from now, I can actually see myself trying to start the nonprofit that I've been working on, that I've been trying to get support with, just because I don't have a lot," she said. "There's still a lot that I can't give, and I've been wanting to start up that resource center, and being here at MCHS has helped me get support and network with other people. "