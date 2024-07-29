Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum seeking donations, volunteers in preparation of moving to new space

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum is moving to a new space and is seeking donations and volunteers to help with the move.

The museum, which was housed in Macomb County, is moving to an industrial space on Glendale Street in Detroit. Museum officials say the space needs floor repairs and painting on both the interior and exterior. The museum is seeking building materials and volunteers from veteran and military groups to help with the restoration and project management, according to a news release.

"We're in full-on restoration mode," Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum Director John Lind said in a statement.

The museum closed its doors in 2016, putting its vintage military vehicles in temporary private storage.

Visit the museum's website for information on donating or call the museum at 586-604-5393.