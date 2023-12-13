Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum looks for temporary storage for vintage military vehicles

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum is in search of temporary indoor and outdoor storage for its fleet of vintage military vehicles.

"We're a veterans organization, born by veterans. This is the Midwest's largest collection of military vehicles," John Lind, the Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum's founder and director said. "Our mission is to preserve, honor, and educate."

The museum needs 5,000 square feet of secure indoor storage space and 5,000 square feet of outdoor parking, according to a press release.

The space is needed for its fleet of trucks, Jeeps, military cars, and armored vehicles.

The privately owned and volunteer-curated equipment is used to honor the men and women of the United States military through educational programming and participation in events across metro Detroit such as the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, the Detroit Arsenal of Democracy said.

