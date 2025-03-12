Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit-area man, 24, arrested in high-end auto thefts in Warren

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories
Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories 04:00

A 24-year-old man from Warren, Michigan, was arrested for allegedly being involved in auto theft.

Deon Brooks was charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise. Brooks was arraigned on Wednesday and is currently on bond for the same crime in February 2024. He received a $2 million cash/surety bond.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the Auto Theft Squad (M.A.T.S.) began investigating in December 2024 after high-end Cadillacs were reported stolen from the GM Corporate Lot in Warren. Investigators alleged that Brooks retagged the vehicles with cloned VIN numbers and sold them out of state for profit. 

The sheriff's office said the vehicles were valued at more than $1.5 million.

Detectives seized printers, retagging equipment, fraudulent Secretary of State documents, methamphetamine, jewelry and a Chrysler Pacifica.

The investigation is ongoing in other people possibly linked to Brooks.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.