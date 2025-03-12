Detroit-area man, 24, arrested in high-end auto thefts in Warren

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

A 24-year-old man from Warren, Michigan, was arrested for allegedly being involved in auto theft.

Deon Brooks was charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise. Brooks was arraigned on Wednesday and is currently on bond for the same crime in February 2024. He received a $2 million cash/surety bond.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the Auto Theft Squad (M.A.T.S.) began investigating in December 2024 after high-end Cadillacs were reported stolen from the GM Corporate Lot in Warren. Investigators alleged that Brooks retagged the vehicles with cloned VIN numbers and sold them out of state for profit.

The sheriff's office said the vehicles were valued at more than $1.5 million.

Detectives seized printers, retagging equipment, fraudulent Secretary of State documents, methamphetamine, jewelry and a Chrysler Pacifica.

The investigation is ongoing in other people possibly linked to Brooks.