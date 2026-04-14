Detroit Archbishop Edward Weisenburger responds to feud between Trump, Pope Leo

A public back-and-forth between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV is getting attention worldwide, including in Detroit.

The president took issue with the pope's views on war and public safety, making it clear where he stands. The pontiff has been critical of the war with Iran and has been calling for an end to the conflict since it began.

"We don't like a pope that's going to say that it's OK to have a nuclear weapon. We don't want a pope that says crime is OK in our cities. I don't like it. I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo," said Mr. Trump.

Pushing back, the pope says his message is being misunderstood. The pontiff also drew a clear line between his role and politics.

"I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am called to do, what the church is called to do. We're not politicians," said Pope Leo XIV.

"To put my message on the same plane as what the president is attempting to do here, I think, is not understanding what the gospel is."

In Detroit, Archbishop Edward Weisenburger addressed the feud during his Sunday homily by focusing on what he describes as a lack of compassion around the world.

"I look at Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Gaza, Iran, and I'm convinced that the world today is experiencing a catastrophic absence of compassion abroad and here at home," said Weisenburger.

In a written statement, he also called for unity by urging people to do the hard work of peace and reconciliation.

"To leaders and people of goodwill everywhere, I echo the Holy Father's appeal: Let us seek to end wars and choose the hard work of peace through dialogue, cooperation among nations, and reconciliation," said Weisenburger. "Too many innocent lives have been lost. As disciples of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, we are called to reject that which divides us and instead to build bridges that protect life and heal the wounds of violence."

That message comes as parishes across the Archdiocese of Detroit begin public listening sessions on Tuesday, as part of a historic restructuring effort.

Those sessions will continue in the weeks ahead, giving parishioners a chance to share their input as those changes begin to take shape.