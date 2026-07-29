Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announces $9.2 million "Homeless to Housed" initiative

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced a multi-million-dollar investment on Wednesday to help families currently staying in shelters find permanent housing.

"Today, we are proud to announce a historic $9.2 million investment over the next three years through our new 'Homeless to Housed' initiative," Sheffield said.

Sheffield is sticking to her campaign promise of helping Detroit's most vulnerable overcome homelessness.

"We have known that our emergency shelter system has been operating at or near capacity. This investment will help families that are experiencing homelessness move from emergency shelter into homes of their own, providing not only housing but the stability, dignity, and independence that every family deserves," Sheffield stated.

The historic multi-million-dollar investment is a 500 percent increase in what the mayor says the city invested in these services last year.

City leaders say they moved around Federal Emergency Solutions Grant funding to expand the following two programs for Detroit families: Rapid Rehousing and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.

"We want to reduce the time between housing and stability, and stable housing, meaning Detroiters and families spend less time in emergency shelter and have access to permanent housing quicker," said Human, Homeless and Family Services Department interim director Chelsea Neblett.

The funding will assist approximately 140 households and 500 Detroiters annually, while prioritizing families with minor children.

"We are currently working with 78 families. These families receiving the keys to homes is much more than a move-in. It's the beginning of a new chapter filled with dignity, stability and opportunity," said Neighborhood Service Organization chief administrative officer Paris White.

The initiative provides families with up to 12 months of rental assistance, combined with case management and wraparound support.

Families are selected through an assessment process to ensure assistance is directed toward those most likely to benefit from the program.

The goal is for these families to transition confidently from shelter to permanent housing.

Malika and Ramone Betey say they're grateful for the help.

"In the beginning of January 2026, our family walked into the situation. We wasn't sure what the future held, but we held tight to our faith. I'm proud to say that our family is finally going home now," said Malika Betey.

Single mother of two, Danielle McCay, receives the keys to her home this week.

"We were homeless for now eleven months. There's been plenty of days I wanted to just walk away. So, I thank God for everything you guys did for us and are doing for us," McCay stated.

A program investing in its community, with homelessness a priority.