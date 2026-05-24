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Detroit fashion event seeks to inspire style and support families in need

By
Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

/ CBS Detroit

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One hundred men were dressed to the nines on Sunday afternoon in Detroit for the sixth annual 100 Men in Suits initiative.

Hosted by Unity in the Community, the men during the event went head-to-head on Livernois Avenue, also known as the Avenue of Fashion, to win a custom suit. The event also aimed to showcase to men the importance of dressing well and being good to the community.

"It's an eye-opener for Detroit to let everybody know that this is how men [are] supposed to dress," Teddy Passion, an event participant, said. "This is how men [are] supposed to act."

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Two men at the 100 Men in Suits event on Livernois Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, on May 24, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan attended the showcase.

"I love the purple suits. I will say the purple suits caught my attention, but I also like the understated suits as well. I just like seeing Detroit in action. I love saying that Detroit deserves its biggest champions, our best voices. You know, that's all around us here today," Stevens said. 

All proceeds from the event went to Metro Detroit families in need.

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