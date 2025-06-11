Watch CBS News
Deceased body found in car at Shelby Township park, circumstances under investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The body of a deceased person was discovered in a car Saturday morning at a Southeast Michigan park while youth recreational games were taking place.

Macomb County officials have confirmed a body was transported from River Bends Park on 22 Mile Road, Shelby Township, to the medical examiner's office.

There were youth recreational games scheduled that day at the township park along the Clinton River, which were then canceled after first responders went to the scene around 10 a.m. 

Further queries on the investigation were referred to Shelby Township Police, which has not yet issued a report on the incident. 

CBS News Detroit will continue to follow this story. 

