Water wars game in Dearborn ends with teens charged for careless driving, breach of peace

Dearborn police are investigating after a water gun game known as "water wars" escalated over the weekend, resulting in property damage and criminal charges for several teens.

According to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, the incident occurred when a group of teens boxed in another vehicle attempting to leave a driveway. Shahin said the driver did not want to participate in the game and tried to escape by driving on neighbors' lawns, eventually crashing into another car.

Police cited three teens for careless driving. Two of those teens also received a breach of peace charge, which Shahin described as a misdemeanor offense carrying a possible penalty of up to 90 days in jail. Shahin said, "I don't imagine that anyone's going to spend any jail time here. The last thing we want to do is criminalize the behavior of our young adults. We have their whole life ahead of them, but it's getting out of hand."

The "water wars" game has become popular among high school students in the Metro Detroit area in recent years. The game is not school-sponsored and typically involves students trying to eliminate other teams by squirting them with water guns. Police across Southeast Michigan, including in Shelby Township, Hazel Park, Northville, Canton, Dundee, and Monroe County, have issued warnings about the risks associated with the game, especially when water guns resemble real firearms.

Shahin said the department has seen problems with students trespassing and chasing each other in cars. "It's fun until it's not fun anymore. And we've had kids that don't want to participate. They're chasing each other in cars or trespassing each other's property," Shahin said.

Police have urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of participating in water wars and to encourage safer activities. "If you see that your young adults or your kids are participating in this, encourage them not to and express the dangers of it, and let's just use something more productive with our time," Shahin said.

The Dearborn Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.