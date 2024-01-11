City of Dearborn implements rodent population control measures

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn is going into the sewers to fight a growing rat problem. They have become the second Michigan city to do so.

City officials said they are working with Orkin to put bait traps in 460 sewers.

The bait will be well above the water line, and they will not put bait traps in fresh water, city officials said. The traps will be monitored every month.

Orkin will also give the city a heat map, showing which areas have the biggest rodent infestation.

If you have a rat infestation, you can ask the city to inspect your property. Additional information can be found online.