Dearborn police seek tips in hit-and-run damage to parked vehicle

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run property damage crash in Dearborn, Michigan.

The suspect was driving a red Lexus sedan about 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the area of East Hemlock Street and Schaefer Road, Dearborn police said. The Lexus was turning from Schafer to Hemlock, and crashed head-on into a vehicle that was parked on the north side of Hemlock.

Vehicle parts from a red Lexus sedan were left behind after a hit-and-run crash Oct. 29 2025, in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn Police Department

After the crash, the Lexus driver backed off, leaving its front bumper behind.

The Lexus was last seen northbound on Calhoun Street.

Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle contact Detective Baraboll at 313-943-2275.