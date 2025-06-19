Dearborn police search for mother of 3 who went missing after leaving McDonald's restaurant

The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a missing mother after they said she left a McDonald's on Wednesday and was never seen again.

Police say that at about 10 a.m., Tyra Sharnae Bailey, 28, went to the restaurant on Wyoming Street with her three children. Police say she reportedly told her children she was going to a grocery store and would be back.

Bailey is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray sweatpants and pink shoes. She was also carrying a large black bag. Her family told police that she suffers from a mental health condition and is homeless.

"We are concerned for the health and safety of this mother and urgently ask anyone in the community that may have information on her whereabouts to help reunite her with her loved ones," said Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.