Dearborn police: Missing mother, daughter last seen at Children's Hospital in Detroit found safe

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department says a missing mother and her 3-year-old daughter have been found safe.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin said, "We are grateful that Jordyn Wise and her child have been found safely. We thank the community for their support and coordination with our officers to locate Ms. Wise and her daughter."

The Dearborn Police Department had been searching for 28-year-old Wise and her 3-year-old daughter after they were last seen at a hospital in Detroit in October.

The mother and daughter hadn't been seen since Saturday, Oct. 28, at Children's Hospital in Detroit.

Police had also said it was believed that Wise may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Wise was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Dearborn police at 313 -943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

"We are diligently attempting to locate this young woman to check the welfare of her and her child since first learning of their disappearance on November 9th," said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin when they were initially searching for Wise and her daughter.