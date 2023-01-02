Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn officer uninjured after being shot at in Detroit, Suspects in custody

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people are in custody after a Dearborn police officer was shot at in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. Police say the undercover officer was conducting surveillance on a stolen vehicle when shots were fired inside the unmarked police vehicle.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and did not fire back, Dearborn police say. 

Police say they are in the process of interviewing the two suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.