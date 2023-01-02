Dearborn officer uninjured after being shot at in Detroit, Suspects in custody

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people are in custody after a Dearborn police officer was shot at in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. Police say the undercover officer was conducting surveillance on a stolen vehicle when shots were fired inside the unmarked police vehicle.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and did not fire back, Dearborn police say.

Police say they are in the process of interviewing the two suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.