Dearborn Heights woman charged in road rage shooting in Redford

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn Heights woman has been charged in connection to shooting a 58-year-old Inkster woman's car in a road rage incident.

Keshia Hamilton, 34, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, one count of felonious assault, four counts of felony firearm, one count of fourth-degree child abuse and one count of commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

Officials say at about 7:47 a.m. on Friday, March 17, the victim and the defendant were driving northbound on Beech Daly near Davison Avenue in Redford when the incident occurred.

The victim wouldn't allow Hamilton to get in front of her and allegedly started yelling at the victim before pulling out a gun and firing shots at the victim's vehicle.

After that, Hamilton allegedely followed the victim eastbound on Aubrey Street and exited her vehicle to confront the victim. Hamilton then got back in her car and left the scene.

Officials say the victim reported the incident to the Redford Township Police Department.

She was arraigned on March 29 and given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for April 11.