Home invasion, assault with intent to murder charges filed from Dearborn Heights shooting

A Detroit man has been charged in a double shooting that happened Sunday in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

Ashante Linelli-Ramon McAfee, 48, of Detroit, was charged in connection with the shooting that injured a 39-year-old Dearborn Heights woman and a 41-year-old Ecorse man, according to a press release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The charges are two counts assault with intent to murder, two counts felonious assault, discharge in or at a building causing serious injury, home invasion-first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence and seven counts of felony firearm. McAfee had an arraignment hearing in 20th District Court. Bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety with a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 28.

McAfee is the former boyfriend of the Dearborn Heights woman, the press release said.

The emergency call about a shooting was made about 10:32 a.m. Sunday, sending officers to a home in the 4100 block of Weddel Street in Dearborn Heights.

Upon arrival, police first found the male victim down the street from that location, with a gunshot wound to a kneecap. He had called 911. The female victim was found inside a bedroom of her home on that block, with gunshot wounds to her right thigh, left knee, left chest, and right hand.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect drove off in a white Ford F-150. Investigation by the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to an arrest later that day.

The video above previously aired on May 18.