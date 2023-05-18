Dearborn Heights principal reinstated, superintendent suspended

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn Heights Annapolis High School has officially reinstated principal Aaron Mollet while superintendent Dr. Tyrone Weeks has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Mollet was suspended about two weeks ago without an explanation. He has been reinstated for the remainder of the school year.

School board leaders in Dearborn Heights were in for an earful Wednesday night at a school board meeting. Most concerns come from educators in the district. They say they don't feel heard.

Dozens of red T-shirts and signs filled Annapolis High School Wednesday evening.

"There is no doubt that attitude reflects leadership, and if we don't fix the leadership in this district, I worry how many resignations we will be faced with in the next two weeks," one teacher said while speaking to the board.

Before the meeting kicked off, educators donned signs around the high school protesting. Allegations of harassment and intimidation, among other things, are why they feel it's time for a call to action.

Most recently, a student at Annapolis High took their own life. Not too long afterward, Mollet was put on paid administrative leave. Parents and faculty think the two are connected.