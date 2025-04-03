Dearborn Heights residents see massive flooding after heavy rainfall

For residents who live along Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights, heavy rains can lead to major flooding.

City leaders say they're making efforts to make sure that this doesn't happen again.

"This isn't just a quick fix. It's not just, 'Hey, let's empty out some sewer drains. Let's make that.' This is a multi-town problem," said Paul Vanderplow of the Dearborn Heights Mayor's Office.

Near-record rainfall brought several inches of rain to Metro Detroit, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving dozens of homes and cars underwater.

"We're trying to solve this from its origin all the way down to where it lets out, and what that means is you have to keep the water moving; you have to keep the volume moving," said Vanderplow.

Vanderplow said the creek's overflow is nothing new, with residents complaining about the issue for years.

Right now, they are focusing on working with both local and federal partners to find a solution.

"Clearing out our portion of Ecorse Creek, trying to mitigate some of these homes that are here. We've been working with FEMA to try to relocate some of the homeowners, if they would like, and unfortunately, return this back to grassland," said Vanderplow.

While the water is quickly receding, Vanderplow says Department of Public Works crews are at the ready to handle what may come, as more storms are expected in the coming days.

"When we get to a manageable level, we will do everything that the city has available to start rendering this water out of here," said Vanderplow.