Dearborn Heights man sentenced to federal prison over identity theft, wire fraud

A Metro Detroit man was sentenced to federal prison for his role in fraud schemes that added up to more than $1.2 million in losses, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan reported.

Joseph Miller, 53, of Dearborn Heights, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and nine months after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.

Miller is accused of participating in three separate fraud schemes that involved stolen identities and fraudulent loan applications. Some of that activity involved opening new credit accounts in the names of unsuspecting victims, the district attorney's office said.

In addition, federal officials accused him of working with other people to file fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications through a program that is run by the federal Small Business Administration.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 1, 2024.